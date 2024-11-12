Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Sam Houston 1-1, Baylor 1-1

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats are taking a road trip to face off against the Baylor Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Foster Pavilion. The Bearkats might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, Sam Houston blew past Tarleton State, posting a 91-62 victory.

Sam Houston can attribute much of their success to Dorian Finister, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Sam Houston was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Baylor beat Arkansas 72-67 on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Baylor to victory, but perhaps none more so than Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Nunn, who scored 16 points along with three steals.

The win got Sam Houston back to even at 1-1. As for Baylor, the victory also got them back to even at 1-1.

Sam Houston was dealt a punishing 84-56 loss at the hands of Baylor in their previous matchup back in December of 2017. Can Sam Houston avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Sam Houston is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-11-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Baylor is a big 15-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Baylor has won both of the games they've played against Sam Houston in the last 8 years.