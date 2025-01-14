Who's Playing
Buffalo Bulls @ Bowling Green Falcons
Current Records: Buffalo 5-10, Bowling Green 6-9
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $8.77
What to Know
We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Buffalo Bulls and the Bowling Green Falcons are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stroh Center. The Bulls are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.
Buffalo is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 146.5, but even that wound up being too high. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 68-49 to Kent State on Friday.
Meanwhile, Bowling Green found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 91-69 punch to the gut against Ball State on Saturday.
Buffalo's defeat dropped their record down to 5-10. As for Bowling Green, their loss dropped their record down to 6-9.
Buffalo is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).
Buffalo came up short against Bowling Green in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 87-73. Can Buffalo avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Bowling Green is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 156.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.
- Feb 06, 2024 - Bowling Green 87 vs. Buffalo 73
- Jan 17, 2023 - Buffalo 100 vs. Bowling Green 71
- Feb 15, 2022 - Buffalo 112 vs. Bowling Green 85
- Jan 05, 2022 - Buffalo 99 vs. Bowling Green 88
- Jan 15, 2021 - Bowling Green 76 vs. Buffalo 69
- Dec 06, 2020 - Bowling Green 86 vs. Buffalo 78
- Mar 06, 2020 - Buffalo 88 vs. Bowling Green 84
- Jan 31, 2020 - Bowling Green 78 vs. Buffalo 77
- Mar 16, 2019 - Buffalo 87 vs. Bowling Green 73
- Mar 08, 2019 - Buffalo 84 vs. Bowling Green 73