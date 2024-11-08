Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Davidson 1-0, Bowling Green 0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Bowling Green Falcons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stroh Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a loss.

Davidson is headed out to face Bowling Green after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Davidson simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat Peace College 88-47. The win was some much needed relief for the Wildcats as it spelled an end to their six-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Davidson was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Bowling Green kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. They took a 77-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of Southern Miss.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Trey Thomas, who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (54.5%). Javontae Campbell was another key player, scoring 14 points in addition to four steals.

Looking ahead, Davidson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They finished last season with an even 14-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Davidson is a 4.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

