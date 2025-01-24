Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Toledo 10-8, Bowling Green 7-11

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.19

What to Know

Bowling Green will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid American battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Stroh Center. The Falcons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Bowling Green came up short against Miami (Ohio) and fell 84-76. The Falcons have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Javontae Campbell, who earned 14 points in addition to three steals. Another player making a difference was Jamai Felt, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 15 points plus six rebounds.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Toledo on Tuesday, but boy were they wrong. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 83-64 walloping at the hands of Kent State.

Toledo's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Javan Simmons, who went 7 for 9 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds, and Sonny Wilson, who went 8 for 14 en route to 19 points.

Bowling Green's defeat dropped their record down to 7-11. As for Toledo, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bowling Green hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Bowling Green beat Toledo 76-68 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Does Bowling Green have another victory up their sleeve, or will Toledo turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Toledo is a 3-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.