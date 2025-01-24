Mid-American Conference rivals face off in college basketball action as the Bowling Green Falcons (7-11, 2-4) host the Toledo Rockets (10-8, 4-2) on Friday on the CBS Sports Network. The game marks the 183rd matchup between these two schools, with Toledo leading the overall series 98-84. The visiting Rockets are looking to get back into the win column after a 83-64 loss to Kent State, while the Falcons have dropped three of their last four games.

Tipoff from Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Rockets are 3-point favorites in the latest Bowling Green vs. Toledo odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 159.

Bowling Green vs. Toledo spread: Toledo -3

Bowling Green vs. Toledo over/under: 159 points

Bowling Green vs. Toledo money line: Toledo -147, Bowling Green +123

Why Toledo can cover

The Rockets have a psychological advantage since they have won five of their last six meetings with the Falcons and have been the victors in six of the last nine meetups at Stroh Center. They are also 8-1 when scoring 82-plus points in a game this season, and they eclipsed that number in each of their last five victories against the Falcons.

Toledo is 9-8-0 against the spread (ATS) this season and has covered the spread in two of its last three games. The Rockets have also covered the spread in each of their last five road games, including a 7.5-point spread in an 85-78 loss to the red-hot Akron Zips on Jan. 14.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Although the Rockets have the upper hand in the series, the Falcons won the last meeting at Stroh Center 76-68 behind guard Marcus Hill, who put up 31 points in that game. Hill has since transferred to North Carolina State, so Bowling Green will lean on senior forward Marcus Johnson since he leads both the team and the entire conference with 16.1 points per game. He and guard Trey Thomas (11.8) have combined for the second-most points per game in conference play among duos, and they are expected to challenge a Toledo defense that is allowing 76.1 points per game.

The Falcons are 7-7-2 ATS this season and have covered the spread twice over their last three games. They have also covered the spread in two of their last three home games, which suggests they could keep Friday's game close.

