Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 1-1, Bucknell 2-1

What to Know

After starting their season with three straight games on the road, Bucknell is finally coming home. They will look to take advantage of their home-court as they take on the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Sojka Pavilion. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Bucknell is headed into the matchup having just suffered their biggest defeat since November 17, 2023 on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 100-72 loss at the hands of Kentucky. The loss was the Bison's first of the season.

Despite their defeat, Bucknell saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ian Motta, who posted 18 points plus two steals, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Motta also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 98 points the game before, Mt St Mary's faltered in their contest on Friday. There's no need to mince words: Mt St Mary's lost to Maryland, and Mt St Mary's lost bad. The score wound up at 86-52. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Mt St Mary's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Dallas Hobbs, who went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points, and Dola Adebayo, who earned 11 points in addition to five rebounds.

Having lost for the first time this season, Bucknell fell to 2-1. As for Mt St Mary's, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Bucknell has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mt St Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, Bucknell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This will be their first time playing at home this season.

Bucknell is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Bucknell and Mt St Mary's both have 1 win in their last 2 games.