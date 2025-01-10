Who's Playing
Kent State Golden Flashes @ Buffalo Bulls
Current Records: Kent State 10-4, Buffalo 5-9
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Buffalo Bulls are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Arena. The Golden Flashes' defense has only allowed 63.4 points per game this season, so the Bulls' offense will have their work cut out for them.
Kent State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140, but even that wound up being too high. They enjoyed a cozy 68-50 victory over N. Illinois on Tuesday.
Kent State can attribute much of their success to VonCameron Davis, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten rebounds. Davis' evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Cli'Ron Hornbeak, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds.
Kent State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 15 consecutive matchups dating back to last season.
Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat. They took an 88-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of Ohio.
Despite their loss, Buffalo saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyson Dunn, who scored 21 points in addition to eight assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Dunn continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Sabol, who had 15 points plus two steals.
Kent State's win bumped their record up to 10-4. As for Buffalo, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-9.
Kent State beat Buffalo 76-64 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kent State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Kent State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.
- Feb 27, 2024 - Kent State 76 vs. Buffalo 64
- Feb 02, 2024 - Kent State 83 vs. Buffalo 52
- Feb 10, 2023 - Kent State 72 vs. Buffalo 65
- Jan 27, 2023 - Kent State 74 vs. Buffalo 68
- Mar 04, 2022 - Kent State 70 vs. Buffalo 65
- Jan 21, 2022 - Buffalo 64 vs. Kent State 51
- Mar 05, 2021 - Buffalo 81 vs. Kent State 67
- Jan 19, 2021 - Kent State 84 vs. Buffalo 81
- Feb 21, 2020 - Buffalo 104 vs. Kent State 98
- Jan 24, 2020 - Kent State 70 vs. Buffalo 66