Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Kent State 10-4, Buffalo 5-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Buffalo Bulls are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Arena. The Golden Flashes' defense has only allowed 63.4 points per game this season, so the Bulls' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Kent State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140, but even that wound up being too high. They enjoyed a cozy 68-50 victory over N. Illinois on Tuesday.

Kent State can attribute much of their success to VonCameron Davis, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten rebounds. Davis' evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Cli'Ron Hornbeak, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds.

Kent State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 15 consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat. They took an 88-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of Ohio.

Despite their loss, Buffalo saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyson Dunn, who scored 21 points in addition to eight assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Dunn continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Sabol, who had 15 points plus two steals.

Kent State's win bumped their record up to 10-4. As for Buffalo, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-9.

Kent State beat Buffalo 76-64 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kent State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Kent State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.