Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Idaho 1-1, BYU 3-0

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The BYU Cougars' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Idaho Vandals at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Marriott Center. The Cougars know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past three contests -- so hopefully the Vandals like a good challenge.

BYU is headed into the matchup following a big win against Queens on Wednesday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. BYU took their match with ease, bagging a 99-55 victory over Queens. With the Cougars ahead 51-26 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Dawson Baker was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points. Those six threes gave him a new career-high. Another player making a difference was Keba Keita, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds.

BYU was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Queens only racked up 13.

Meanwhile, Idaho was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with Wash. State but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Idaho suffered a grim 90-67 defeat to Wash. State on Monday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Vandals in their matchups with the Cougars: they've now lost six in a row.

Despite the defeat, Idaho had strong showings from Julius Mims, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Brickner, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points.

BYU pushed their record up to 3-0 with the win, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Idaho, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: BYU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 49 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Idaho struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.