Halftime Report

A win for Cal-Baker. would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 44-39 lead against UC Riverside.

Cal-Baker. came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: UC Riverside 12-8, Cal-Baker. 10-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Riverside Highlanders and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Icardo Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Highlanders will stroll into this one as the favorite.

On Thursday, UC Riverside needed a bit of extra time to put away UC Irvine. They managed an 84-80 victory over the Anteaters. That's two games straight that the Highlanders have won by exactly four points.

UC Riverside was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. posted their closest win since February 10, 2024 on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-68 victory over CS Fullerton.

UC Riverside's win bumped their record up to 12-8. As for Cal-Baker., their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UC Riverside has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal-Baker. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UC Riverside beat Cal-Baker. 83-78 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will UC Riverside repeat their success, or does Cal-Baker. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Riverside is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Roadrunners as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Riverside has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cal-Baker..