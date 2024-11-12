Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: UC Riverside 0-2, Cal Baptist 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

What to Know

The Cal Baptist Lancers will face off against the UC Riverside Highlanders at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fowler Events Center. The Lancers will be strutting in after a victory while the Highlanders will be stumbling in from a loss.

Cal Baptist's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Kennesaw State on Saturday. Cal Baptist managed an 88-84 win over Kennesaw State. The score was all tied up 42-42 at the break, but the Lancers were the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Cal Baptist to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kendal Coleman, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Martel Williams was another key player, scoring 20 points along with six rebounds.

Even though they won, Cal Baptist struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Kennesaw State racked up 17.

Meanwhile, UC Riverside couldn't handle BYU on Friday and fell 86-80.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Isaiah Moses, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus two steals. What's more, he also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Kaleb Smith, who scored 20 points.

The victory made it two in a row for Cal Baptist and bumps their season record up to 2-0. As for UC Riverside, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Cal Baptist barely slipped by UC Riverside in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 70-69. Will Cal Baptist repeat their success, or does UC Riverside have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Looking forward, Cal Baptist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with a 10-19 record against the spread.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a 3.5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Cal Baptist has won 4 out of their last 5 games against UC Riverside.