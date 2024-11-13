Who's Playing

Newberry Wolves @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Newberry 0-1, Campbell 1-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels will face off against the Newberry Wolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The Fighting Camels might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

The experts predicted Campbell would be headed in after a victory, but St. Francis made sure that didn't happen. Campbell lost 65-64 to St. Francis on a last-minute free throw From Valentino Pinedo. The Fighting Camels were up 37-22 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Campbell's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jasin Sinani, who had 18 points plus five rebounds, and Nolan Dorsey, who had eight points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Sinani had some trouble finding his footing against Virginia on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Newberry kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 72-51 walloping at the hands of ETSU. The Wolves were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-25.

Campbell now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Newberry, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.