Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Campbell looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead St. Francis 42-31.

Campbell came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: St. Francis 0-2, Campbell 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The St. Francis Red Flash are taking a road trip to face off against the Campbell Fighting Camels at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

St. Francis is headed into Sunday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their eighth straight game dating back to last season on Friday. They took a serious blow against Clemson, falling 88-62. The Red Flash were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-20.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 96 points the game before, Campbell faltered in their contest on Wednesday. They took a 65-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of Virginia.

St. Francis' loss dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Campbell, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-1.

St. Francis skirted past Campbell 78-76 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Francis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

St. Francis is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 13-13-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Campbell is a big 9.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Camels as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

St. Francis won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.