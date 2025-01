Halftime Report

The last time Marist and Canisius met, the game was decided by 23 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Marist leads 30-27 over Canisius.

If Marist keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-3 in no time. On the other hand, Canisius will have to make due with a 2-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Marist 14-3, Canisius 2-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.85

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Marist Red Foxes and the Canisius Golden Griffins are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Koessler Athletic Center. The Red Foxes are looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

On Thursday, Marist needed a bit of extra time to put away Niagara. They skirted past the Purple Eagles 67-65.

Marist was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Canisius pushed their score all the way to 84 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 93-84 to Sacred Heart.

Marist has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-3 record this season. As for Canisius, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-17.

Looking ahead, Marist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Canisius.

Everything went Marist's way against Canisius in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, as Marist made off with a 78-55 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marist since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Marist is a big 8.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Marist has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.