Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Siena 4-5, Canisius 0-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.78

What to Know

The Siena Saints' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Canisius Golden Griffins at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming contest.

Siena is likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Niagara on Friday. Siena was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to Niagara. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Saints in their matchups with the Purple Eagles: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though they lost, Siena was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Canisius, who still haven't picked up a win after nine games. They took a 60-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of Merrimack on Friday. That's two games in a row now that the Golden Griffins have lost by exactly eight points.

Siena now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Canisius, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-9.

Siena came up short against Canisius when the teams last played back in February, falling 73-64. Can Siena avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Siena is a 4.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Canisius has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Siena.