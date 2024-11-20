Who's Playing

Central State Marauders @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Central State 0-1, Central Michigan 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Central Michigan is heading back home. They will welcome the Central State Marauders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McGuirk Arena. The Chippewas will be strutting in after a win while the Marauders will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Wednesday, Central Michigan skirted by George Mason 70-69 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Damarion Bonds with 3 seconds left in the second quarter.

Anthony Pritchard and Jakobi Heady were among the main playmakers for Central Michigan as the former went 7 for 13 en route to 21 points plus five assists and five steals and the latter earned ten points plus seven rebounds and six assists. What's more, Pritchard also posted a 53.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January.

Central State kicked off their season on the road on Saturday and hit a couple of potholes. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 92-56 bruising that Wright State dished out on Saturday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Central State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Wright State posted 24.

Central Michigan's victory bumped their record up to 2-2. As for Central State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.