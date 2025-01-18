Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Northeastern 10-8, Charleston 14-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Charleston is heading back home. They and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at TD Arena. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.9 points per game this season.

On Thursday, Charleston earned a 67-61 win over Campbell.

Charleston can attribute much of their success to Lazar Djokovic, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 15 rebounds. Djokovic continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of CJ Fulton, who posted eight points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Northeastern couldn't handle UNCW on Thursday and fell 80-72. The Huskies haven't had much luck with the Seahawks recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite their defeat, Northeastern saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rashad King, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. LA Pratt was another key player, earning 22 points plus five assists.

Charleston is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season. As for Northeastern, their loss dropped their record down to 10-8.

Charleston didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Northeastern in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 77-73 victory. Does Charleston have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northeastern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Charleston and Northeastern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.