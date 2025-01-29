Struggling Big South teams meet on Wednesday when the South Carolina Upstate Spartans host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in one of the first tips on the day's college basketball schedule. SC Upstate is 5-17 on the season and sits at the bottom of the Big South standings at 1-6 in conference play. Charleston Southern is one game ahead at 2-5 in the Big South and is 6-16 overall.

Tipoff is 6 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are 2-point favorites in the last SC Upstate vs. Charleston Southern odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 151.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 season on a 202-142 betting roll (+2468) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

SC Upstate vs. Charleston Southern spread: Charleston Southern -2



SC Upstate vs. Charleston Southern over/under: 151 points

SC Upstate vs. Charleston Southern money line: Charleston Southern -138, SC Upstate +115

After 10,000 simulations, SportsLine's model is backing the Under (151.5). Neither team excels offensively as SC Upstate averages 74.7 points per game and Charleston Southern averages 72.7.

These teams have been trending to the Under recently as SC Upstate and Longwood combined for just 134 points in their last game, easily going Under 157.5 in that matchup. Charleston Southern, meanwhile, has seen its last three games go Under, with those three matchups averaging a total of just 124.7 points per game.

The model is projecting just one player -- Taje' Kelly of Charleston Southern -- to surpass 15 points in the simulations. The teams combine for 145 points, helping the Under hit well over 60% of the time. See which side of the spread hits here.

