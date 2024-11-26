Halftime Report

A win for Tennessee State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against Chattanooga.

Tennessee State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Tennessee State 3-3, Chattanooga 3-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs will face off against the Tennessee State Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at McKenzie Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Tennessee State better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Chattanooga really get things going. Chattanooga blew past Johnson U 72-52 on Thursday. The game marked the Mocs' most dominant win of the season so far.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Tennessee State). They steamrolled past East-West 110-33 on Tuesday. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-15.

Tennessee State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 32 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matches dating back to last season.

The victory was the third in a row for Chattanooga, bringing their record for this year to 3-3. As for Tennessee State, their win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-3.

Going forward, Chattanooga is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Chattanooga's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs Tennessee State over their last one matchups.

Chattanooga skirted past Tennessee State 66-63 when the teams last played back in December of 2020. Will Chattanooga repeat their success, or does Tennessee State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chattanooga is a big 10-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Chattanooga has won both of the games they've played against Tennessee State in the last 5 years.