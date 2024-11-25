Halftime Report

Radford and Chicago State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Radford leads 21-19 over Chicago State.

If Radford keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-2 in no time. On the other hand, Chicago State will have to make due with an 0-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: Radford 4-2, Chicago State 0-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Cougars fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Radford Highlanders at 10:30 a.m. ET at Ocean Center. The Cougars are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

There's no need to mince words: Chicago State lost to Indiana State on Friday, and Chicago State lost bad. The score wound up at 97-61.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Quincy Allen, who posted 14 points plus eight rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against San Fran. last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Chicago State struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, after some red-hot attacks on offense in their last four matchups, Radford finally fizzled out on Thursday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 79-51 bruising that Clemson dished out on Thursday. The game marked the Highlanders' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Chicago State's loss dropped their record down to 0-6. As for Radford, the defeat snapped their winning streak at four games and leaves them with a 4-2 record.

Odds

Radford is a big 15.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Highlanders, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

