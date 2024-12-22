Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Grambling State 2-9, Cincinnati 9-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Tigers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Cincinnati Bearcats at 4:00 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena.

Last Friday, Grambling State couldn't handle Norfolk State and fell 76-70.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Friday. They came out on top against the Flyers by a score of 66-59.

Cincinnati relied on the efforts of Dan Skillings Jr., who earned 17 points along with six rebounds and four steals, and Jizzle James, who went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus three blocks. What's more, James also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in February.

Cincinnati smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in five consecutive games.

Grambling State's defeat dropped their record down to 2-9. As for Cincinnati, their win bumped their record up to 9-1.

While only Cincinnati took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they are probably looking forward to this one considering their 29.5 advantage in the spread. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 29.5-point favorite against Grambling State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 29-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

