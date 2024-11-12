Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 2-0, Clemson 2-0

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off against the Clemson Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Friday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Eastern Kentucky beat ETSU 82-78. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Colonels.

Meanwhile, Clemson was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put a hurting on St. Francis to the tune of 88-62 on Friday. With the Tigers ahead 41-20 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Among those leading the charge was Jaeden Zackery, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus six assists and four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Ian Schieffelin, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Clemson was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as St. Francis only posted nine.

Eastern Kentucky's victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Clemson, they pushed their record up to 2-0 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Eastern Kentucky must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 20.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 14-13 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Eastern Kentucky considering the team was a sub-par 1-7 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 30 games they played last year would have netted $276.66. On the other hand, Clemson will play as the favorite, and the team was 18-7 as such last season.

Odds

Clemson is a big 20.5-point favorite against Eastern Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156 points.

