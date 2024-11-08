Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: St. Francis 0-1, Clemson 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will face off against the St. Francis Red Flash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers will be strutting in after a victory while the Red Flash will be stumbling in from a loss.

Clemson is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They steamrolled past Charleston Southern 91-64. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-24.

Clemson can attribute much of their success to Chase Hunter, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and two steals, and Myles Foster, who went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points plus two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Ian Schieffelin, who scored eight points plus nine rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, St. Francis had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 87-57 bruising that Dayton dished out on Monday. The Red Flash's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it seven in a row dating back to last season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, St. Francis struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

As for their next game, the game looks promising for Clemson, as the team is favored by a full 30.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-13-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Clemson is a big 30.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

