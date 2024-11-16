Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 2-1, Clev. State 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off against the Clev. State Vikings at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wolstein Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Eastern Michigan will head into Thursday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Friday (they won by 25) but on Thursday they proved they can win the close ones too. They came out on top in a nail-biter against IUI , sneaking past 74-71.

Among those leading the charge was Jalen Terry, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Arne Osojnik, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points.

Meanwhile, Clev. State hadn't done well against Valparaiso recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. Clev. State came out on top against Valparaiso by a score of 75-67.

Clev. State can attribute much of their success to Dylan Arnett, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds. What's more, Arnett also posted a 75% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Tahj Staveskie was another key player, scoring 19 points plus six assists.

Eastern Michigan now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Clev. State, the win got them back to even at 2-2.

Eastern Michigan beat Clev. State 69-62 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Michigan since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Eastern Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.