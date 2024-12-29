Halftime Report

Clev. State and Wright State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Clev. State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Wright State 37-25.

Clev. State entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Wright State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Wright State 7-7, Clev. State 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Wright State and Clev. State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wolstein Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Raiders were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Wright State's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Eastern Michigan last Saturday. Wright State fell to Eastern Michigan 86-82. The Raiders have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Wright State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Brandon Noel, who went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Noel a new career-high in field goal percentage (77.8%). Another player making a difference was Jack Doumbia, who went 7 for 9 en route to 21 points plus four steals.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Clev. State). They claimed a resounding 116-60 victory over Midway. The win was familiar territory for the Vikings who have now won four matchups in a row.

Clev. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.4 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 19.8.

Wright State's defeat dropped their record down to 7-7. As for Clev. State, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-6.

While only Clev. State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Clev. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Wright State was able to grind out a solid win over Clev. State in their previous meeting back in January, winning 107-99. Does Wright State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Clev. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Clev. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wright State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Clev. State and Wright State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.