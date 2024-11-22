Who's Playing

IUI Jaguars @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: IUI 2-3, Coastal Carolina 1-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The IUI Jaguars will face off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alabama A&M Events Center. The Jaguars are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

IUI will head into Monday's match ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Thursday but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on Monday was a bit more commanding. They took a serious blow against Iowa State, falling 87-52. The matchup marked the Jaguars' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina entered their contest against Jax. State on Sunday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Coastal Carolina took a hard 71-53 fall against Jax. State. Thanks to that defeat, the Chanticleers now have a three game overall losing streak to go with their drought on the road.

Coastal Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from Noah Amenhauser, who posted 11 points along with eight rebounds.

IUI now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Coastal Carolina, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-3.