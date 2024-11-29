Halftime Report

App. State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Colgate 40-25.

App. State entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Colgate step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: App. State 4-2, Colgate 2-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina TV: FloSports

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders' road trip will continue as they head out to face the App. State Mountaineers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Trask Coliseum. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Raiders will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Colgate finally turned things around against UNCW on Wednesday. They walked away with a 72-59 win over the Seahawks.

Colgate's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Parker Jones, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Jones a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five). Brady Cummins was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, App. State waltzed into their game on Wednesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They had just enough and edged the Bearkats out 66-63. That's two games straight that the Mountaineers have won by exactly three points.

Dior Conners was the offensive standout of the matchup as he earned 19 points.

Colgate's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 2-4. As for App. State, their victory bumped their record up to 4-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: Colgate has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Colgate is a slight 1.5-point favorite against App. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mountaineers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135 points.

