Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Dartmouth 8-9, Cornell 11-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Dartmouth Big Green and the Cornell Big Red are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Newman Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Dartmouth will bounce into Friday's match after (finally) beating Brown, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Dartmouth escaped with a win on Saturday against Brown by the margin of a single free throw, 84-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Cornell earned an 85-76 victory over Princeton on Saturday.

Dartmouth's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9. As for Cornell, they pushed their record up to 11-6 with the victory, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Dartmouth hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Cornell (currently ranked fourth) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Dartmouth is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a eight game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Cornell is a big 10.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cornell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.