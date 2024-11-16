Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Lafayette 1-2, Cornell 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Lafayette is 1-7 against Cornell since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Lafayette Leopards will head out to face off against the Cornell Big Red at 12:00 p.m. ET at Newman Arena. The Leopards pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 7.5-point favorite Big Red.

Having struggled with seven losses in a row dating back to last season, Lafayette finally turned things around against Penn on Tuesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Quakers , sneaking past 65-63.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Lafayette to victory, but perhaps none more so than Caleb Williams, who earned 17 points. Williams had some trouble finding his footing against La Salle on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Mark Butler, who earned 11 points.

Meanwhile, Cornell ended up a good deal behind La Salle on Tuesday and lost 93-77. The loss was the Big Red's first of the season.

Cornell's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jacob Beccles, who went 6 for 7 en route to 13 points. The dominant performance also gave Beccles a new career-high in field goal percentage (85.7%).

Lafayette made their fans wait, but they earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-2. As for Cornell, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Lafayette came up short against Cornell when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 79-71. Can Lafayette avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cornell is a big 7.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cornell has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Lafayette.