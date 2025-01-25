Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Seton Hall 6-13, Creighton 13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.20

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Creighton. They and the Seton Hall Pirates will face off in a Big East battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The timing is sure in the Bluejays' favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while the Pirates have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, Creighton got the win against DePaul by a conclusive 73-49.

Creighton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ryan Kalkbrenner, who posted 13 points plus eight rebounds and four blocks, and Jamiya Neal, who earned 14 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Kalkbrenner has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played.

Creighton was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as DePaul only racked up ten.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall ended up a good deal behind Marquette on Tuesday and lost 76-59.

Seton Hall's defeat came about despite a quality game from Isaiah Coleman, who almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Coleman also posted a 64.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024.

Creighton has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season. As for Seton Hall, their loss dropped their record down to 6-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Creighton has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.2% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their field goals this season. Given Creighton's sizable advantage in that area, Seton Hall will need to find a way to close that gap.

Creighton took their win against Seton Hall when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 85-64. Will Creighton repeat their success, or does Seton Hall have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Creighton is a big 15.5-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Creighton has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Seton Hall.