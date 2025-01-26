Halftime Report

UCSB and CS Fullerton have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 34-29, UCSB has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

UCSB came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: UCSB 12-7, CS Fullerton 6-15

How To Watch

What to Know

UCSB and CS Fullerton are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Titan Gym. The Titans have the home-court advantage, but the Gauchos are expected to win by 8.5 points.

UCSB is headed into Saturday's match hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They took a 77-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of UC San Diego on Thursday.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton suffered their closest defeat since February 10, 2024 on Thursday. They fell just short of Cal-Baker. by a score of 71-68.

UCSB's loss dropped their record down to 12-7. As for CS Fullerton, they dropped their record down to 6-15 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: UCSB has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've only made 27.5% of their threes this season. Given UCSB's sizable advantage in that area, CS Fullerton will need to find a way to close that gap.

UCSB came up short against CS Fullerton in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 79-70. Can UCSB avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UCSB is a big 8.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

CS Fullerton and UCSB both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.