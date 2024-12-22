Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: Wyoming 6-5, CS Fullerton 4-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys will take on the CS Fullerton Titans in a holiday battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Titan Gym. The Cowboys are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Wyoming finally turned things around against Bellarmine on Thursday. They blew past the Knights, posting a 92-55 victory. That 37 point margin sets a new team best for the Cowboys this season.

Obi Agbim was the offensive standout of the match as he went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus five assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Cole Henry, who scored 11 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals.

Wyoming was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

CS Fullerton hasn't had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. The stars were shining brightly for them in a 74-59 win over Denver on Sunday.

Wyoming now has a winning record of 6-5. As for CS Fullerton, their victory bumped their record up to 4-8.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Wyoming has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 31.5. Given Wyoming's sizable advantage in that area, CS Fullerton will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wyoming beat CS Fullerton 79-66 in their previous matchup back in November of 2021. Does Wyoming have another victory up their sleeve, or will CS Fullerton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

CS Fullerton and Wyoming both have 1 win in their last 2 games.