Halftime Report

Dartmouth and Vermont have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Dartmouth is fully in control with a 48-25 lead over Vermont.

Dartmouth entered the match with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will Vermont hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Vermont 6-7, Dartmouth 4-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Vermont is 8-0 against Dartmouth since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Vermont Catamounts will take on the Dartmouth Big Green in a holiday battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at at Leede Arena. The Catamounts are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Vermont finally turned things around against Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday. They walked away with a 75-67 victory over the RedHawks.

Vermont's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was TJ Hurley, who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Fiorillo, who earned 21 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell to Le Moyne 80-76. The Big Green didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Vermont's victory bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Dartmouth, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-7.

Looking forward, Vermont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Vermont was able to grind out a solid win over Dartmouth in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, winning 64-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Vermont is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last 9 years.