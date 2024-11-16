Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: ETSU 2-1, Davidson 2-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

ETSU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Davidson Wildcats at 5:00 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

On Wednesday, ETSU blew past Tusculum, posting an 82-54 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-19.

ETSU was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Davidson was able to grind out a solid victory over Bowling Green on Friday, taking the game 91-85. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Wildcats.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Davidson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Reed Bailey, who went 7 for 11 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. What's more, Bailey also posted a 63.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Bobby Durkin was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds.

ETSU now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Davidson, their win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: ETSU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 43 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

ETSU came out on top in a nail-biter against Davidson in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, sneaking past 70-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for ETSU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

ETSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.