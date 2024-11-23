Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Davidson and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead VMI 48-30.

Davidson entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will VMI step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: VMI 4-2, Davidson 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Davidson. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the VMI Keydets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while the Keydets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

VMI is hoping to do what ETSU couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Davidson's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Davidson walked away with a 76-70 victory over ETSU. That's two games straight that the Wildcats have won by exactly six points.

Davidson's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Zach Laput led the charge by going 6 for 7 en route to 14 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Connor Kochera, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points.

Even though they won, Davidson struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, VMI was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with Pittsburgh but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. There's no need to mince words: VMI lost to Pittsburgh on Monday, and VMI lost bad. The score wound up at 93-48. The match marked the Keydets' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Davidson's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for VMI, their loss dropped their record down to 4-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Davidson has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Davidson didn't have too much breathing room in their game against VMI when the teams last played back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 75-71 victory. Will Davidson repeat their success, or does VMI have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Davidson is a big 19.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Davidson has won both of the games they've played against VMI in the last 7 years.