Stony Brook Seawolves @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Stony Brook 4-13, Delaware 9-8

What to Know

Stony Brook has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bob Carpenter Center. The Seawolves might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, Stony Brook was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 70-66 to Northeastern.

Stony Brook's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Nick Woodard, who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals, and CJ Luster II, who scored 22 points. The game was Luster II's third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Delaware last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 83-77 to Hampton.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was John Camden, who earned 20 points plus five assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Cavan Reilly, who went 8 for 11 en route to 18 points.

Delaware struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Hampton pulled down 16.

Stony Brook has not been sharp recently as the team has lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-13 record this season. As for Delaware, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.

Stony Brook is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-8-1 against the spread).

Stony Brook took their win against Delaware in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 79-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stony Brook since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Delaware is a big 10.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152 points.

Delaware has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Stony Brook.