Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Notre Dame 7-8, Duke 13-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Notre Dame is 1-9 against Duke since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Notre Dame will face Duke after dropping another heartbreaker against North Carolina State on Wednesday, which marked the second time in a row the team's come within 3.1 of beating them. Notre Dame was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 66-65 to North Carolina State. That's two games in a row now that the Fighting Irish have lost by just one point.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tae Davis, who had 14 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Those six assists gave him a new career-high. Matt Allocco was another key player, scoring 11 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Duke came tearing into Tuesday's contest with eight straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took their match with ease, bagging a 76-47 victory over the Panthers. The Blue Devils have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won ten games by 21 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Cooper Flagg, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kon Knueppel, who had 17 points.

Duke was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Pittsburgh only posted nine.

Notre Dame now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Duke, their win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-2.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Notre Dame has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've made 47.5% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Notre Dame ended up a good deal behind Duke in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, losing 71-53. Can Notre Dame avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Duke has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.