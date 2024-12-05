No. 9 Duke will play host to No. 2 Auburn on Wednesday in the second day of SEC/ACC Challenge. The Blue Devils lead the all-time series against the Tigers 3-0, and this game will mark only the second meeting between the programs since the turn of the century.

The Tigers have been one of the best teams in college basketball during the first month of the season. Auburn is coming off a 3-0 showing at the Maui Invitational with wins over Iowa State, North Carolina and Memphis. The Tigers bolster the nation's best résumé with three wins over ranked opponents.

The Blue Devils are coming off a 70-48 win over Seattle U just days after suffering their second loss of the season to No. 1 Kansas in Las Vegas. The Jayhawks held off a late rally from Duke and escaped with a 75-72 win.

Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg scored only 13 points in the loss to the Jayhawks and will now go up against Auburn big man Johni Broome, the current favorite (+200 on FanDuel) to win the Wooden Award. Flagg has the second-shortest odds (+250) to win the most prestigious award in the sport.

How to watch Duke vs. Auburn live

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4 | Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Duke vs. Auburn prediction, picks

This game will be the battle of two of the best players (Flagg/Broome) in the country. Both of Duke's losses came down to the wire, with late turnovers haunting Jon Scheyer's squad down the stretch. On the flip side, Auburn has been fantastic during crunch time in its wins over Iowa State and Houston. With this game expected to come down to the final possessions, the edge has to go to Auburn as a slim road underdog. This is an Elite Eight-like matchup taking place in December. Pick: Auburn +2.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone

Cameron Salerno Jerry Palm Isaac Trotter DUKE -2 Duke Duke Duke

Auburn Auburn Duke S/U Duke Duke Duke

Auburn Auburn Duke

