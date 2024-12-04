The 2024 SEC/ACC Challenge wraps up on Wednesday, with a pair of top-10 programs matching up in the highlight of the series. The No. 2 Auburn Tigers (7-0) will visit the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (5-2), with both teams boasting AP Preseason All-Americans in Johni Broome for Auburn and Cooper Flagg for Duke. Auburn is coming off winning the Maui Invitational, which included a victory over ACC school North Carolina. Meanwhile, Duke easily handled Seattle in its last matchup, but one of the Blue Devils' losses this season came to an SEC program in Kentucky. Duke is 4-0 all-time versus Auburn in college basketball.

Tipoff is set for 9:15 p.m. ET from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Duke odds, while the over/under is 147.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Duke vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2024-25 season on a 170-123 betting roll (+2061) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Duke. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for Duke vs. Auburn:

Duke vs. Auburn spread: Duke -2.5

Duke vs. Auburn over/under: 147.5 points

Duke vs. Auburn money line: Duke -147, Auburn +123

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 4-3 against the spread this season

AUB: The Tigers are 5-1-1 ATS in 2024-25

Duke vs. Auburn picks: See picks at SportsLine

Duke vs. Auburn streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn is a veteran team as all five of its starters, in addition to its five-leading scorers, all being seniors. Broome leads the team with 20.7 points, tops the SEC with 3.1 blocks, and leads all of college basketball with 12.9 rebounds. He's recorded a double-double in five straight games, also blocking at least two shots in each and converting at least 50% of his field goal attempts. Chad Baker-Mazara (12.6 points) and Miles Kelly (10.0 points) also help pace the Tigers, with each shooting over 40% from downtown.

With that type of production, Auburn sits fifth in Division I in offensive rating. It leads the nation in 2-point percentage, with a No. 3 ranking in overall field goal percentage. Auburn also enters Wednesday's contest with a two-day rest edge over Duke, and the Tigers are 7-2 ATS with a rest advantage since the start of last season. Also, not only has Duke lost both of its games this season versus ranked opponents, it failed to cover in both of those matchups as well. See which team to pick here.

Why Duke can cover

Duke has great balance on both ends of the court behind Flagg and the No. 1 incoming class in the nation, with the Blue Devils especially excelling on defense. It holds opponents to just 35.2% from the field, the fourth-lowest mark in the nation, which has propelled Duke to No. 7 in the country in defensive rating. No opponent has reached 50% from the field all season versus Jon Scheyer's squad as it has held its four opponents at home to just 50.8 points.

Flagg ranks among the top 20 of the ACC in averages for points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, while the team is getting veteran leadership from junior Tyrese Proctor. He ranks second in the ACC with 46.9% from deep, with the 3-point line being a weakness of Auburn's defense. Teams are attempting 16.4 3-pointers per game against Auburn, which is the fifth-most in college basketball, as the inside-out combination of Flagg and Proctor could cause the Tigers issues. See which team to pick here.

How to make Auburn vs. Duke picks

The model has simulated Duke vs. Auburn 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Auburn vs. Duke, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Duke vs. Auburn spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 170-123 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.