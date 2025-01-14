The No. 3 Duke Blue Devils will host the Miami Hurricanes in ACC action on Tuesday. Duke is 14-2 overall, including 6-0 in the ACC. Miami is 4-12 overall, including 0-5 in the ACC. The Blue Devils are coming off an 86-78 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday for their 10th straight win. The Hurricanes are coming off an 88-78 loss to Wake Forest for their fifth straight loss. Duke defeated Miami, 84-55, on the road last season and has won four of its last five games against the Hurricanes.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Duke is favored by 24 points in the latest Miami vs. Duke odds, while the over/under is 147.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Duke vs. Miami picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

Duke vs. Miami spread: Duke -24

Duke vs. Miami over/under: 147.5 points

Duke vs. Miami money line: Duke -7692, Miami +2145

MIA: The Over has hit in five of the last six Miami games

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 4-2 ATS over their last six games

Duke vs. Miami streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Miami can cover

Although it's been a rough season for Miami and start of ACC play, the Hurricanes have remained competitive in the majority of their conference games. The Hurricanes have lost four of their five ACC games by 10 points or fewer, so a 24-point spread may be too extreme given their recent scores. Senior guard Matthew Cleveland leads Miami's healthy players in scoring at 13.9 ppg as leading-scorer Nijel Pack remains out with a foot injury.

Tuesday will be Bill Courtney's fifth game as head coach following Jim Larranaga stepping down on Dec. 26. Miami is 0-4 in those contests, but three of those four losses came by 10 points or fewer, including an 86-85 late loss on the road against Virginia Tech. Miami hasn't lost a game by more than 15 points this season, so although they'll likely have a tough time leaving with a victory, the Hurricanes could do enough to cover the spread.

Why Duke can cover

Duke brought in one of the most talented freshmen classes in recent history and they haven't disappointed. Cooper Flagg, the top Class of 2024 recruit in the country, leads Duke at 19.1 ppg and he's been the team's leading scorer in each of the last four contests. Flagg is coming off a 42-point performance in an 86-78 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday as he shot 11 of 14 from the field. Flagg got to the foul line 17 times, converting 16 of his free throws.

Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel is second in scoring at 12.7 ppg. Flagg also leads the Blue Devils on a per-game basis in rebounds (8.3), assists (3.9), steals (1.6) and blocks (1.2) as he's proven to be worthy of all the hype he's received since high school. Duke has the No. 3 scoring defense in the nation (59.6 ppg) while holding teams to the fifth-lowest shooting percentage (36.5%) The Blue Devils are 9-0 at home this season, winning by an average of 25.9 ppg, and given the current state of the Miami program, this could be another one-sided affair.

