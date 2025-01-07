The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils will host the Pittsburgh Panthers in ACC action on Tuesday. Duke is 12-2 overall, including 4-0 in the ACC. Pittsburgh is 12-2 overall, including 3-0 in the ACC. Both teams enter on extended winning streaks as the Blue Devils defeated SMU, 89-62, on Saturday for their eighth straight win and the Panthers defeated Stanford, 83-68, for their fifth straight victory on Saturday. Duke and Pittsburgh split their two matchups last season, which included the Panthers defeating the Blue Devils, 80-76, for their first victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1979.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Duke is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Duke odds, while the over/under is 143.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Duke vs. Pittsburgh picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 10 of the 2024-25 season on an 189-130 betting roll (+2985) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Pitt vs. Duke. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Duke vs. Pitt game:

Duke vs. Pittsburgh spread: Duke -14.5

Duke vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 143.5 points

Duke vs. Pittsburgh money line: Duke -1449, Pittsburgh +840

PITT: The Panthers are 3-1 ATS over their last four games

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 5-2 ATS over their last seven games

Duke vs. Pittsburgh picks: See picks here

Duke vs. Pittsburgh streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Pittsburgh is coming off its first back-to-back 20-win seasons in more than a decade as head coach Jeff Capel has the Panthers program in a strong position in his seventh season. The Panthers had six straight losing seasons before going 24-12 in the 2022-23 season for their first of back-to-back 20-win campaigns. Pittsburgh has one of the top offenses in college basketball to spark its strong start as the Panthers rank 19th in scoring (84.1 ppg) and 18th in shooting percentage (49.5%) this season.

Fifth-year senior guard Ishmael Leggett leads Pittsburgh at 17.8 ppg and he's coming off scoring 21 points against Stanford on Saturday. The 6-foot-3 guard is shooting 52.7% from the field this season, including 69.7% over his last three games. Sophomore guard Jaland Lowe is adding 17.4 points and 6.1 assists per game as one of the top backcourt duos in the ACC. Pittsburgh shocked Duke in Durham last year, so maybe they can do so again. See which team to pick here.

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils' No. 1 recruiting class hasn't disappointed in their freshman campaigns. Cooper Flagg, the top Class of 2024 recruit in the nation, leads Duke on a per-game basis in points (17.4), rebounds (8.4), assists (3.6) and blocks (1.3) as the freshman phenom is playing to his sky-high expectations. Four of Duke's top-five leading scorers are freshmen and freshman guard Kon Knueppel is second in scoring (12.4 ppg). Flagg has scored 24 points in three of his last four games and had 24 points and 11 rebounds against SMU on Saturday.

Duke has the No. 3 scoring defense (59.2 ppg) this season despite playing with such a young lineup. The Blue Devils are holding teams to 36.1% shooting, the fourth-best in college basketball, and they've kept teams to 65 points or fewer in six straight games. The Blue Devils are 8-0 at home this season, winning by an average of 28.1 ppg at Cameron Indoor Stadium. See which team to pick here.

How to make Duke vs. Pittsburgh picks

The model has simulated Pittsburgh vs. Duke 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Pittsburgh, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pittsburgh vs. Duke spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on an 189-130 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.