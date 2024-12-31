Halftime Report

Duquesne is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 34-26 lead against Rhode Island.

Duquesne entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Rhode Island step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Rhode Island 11-1, Duquesne 5-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Rhode Island is preparing for their first Atlantic 10 matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the Duquesne Dukes will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Rhode Island's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They walked away with an 85-79 victory over Temple last Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Rams.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Rhode Island to victory, but perhaps none more so than Sebastian Thomas, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten assists. Another player making a difference was Javonte Brown, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Duquesne). They put a hurting on Cleary to the tune of 93-45 on Friday. The win was familiar territory for the Dukes who have now won three games in a row.

Duquesne was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in five consecutive matches.

Rhode Island's victory bumped their record up to 11-1. As for Duquesne, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 5-8 record this season.

Going forward, Rhode Island is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Rhode Island's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-5 record against the spread vs Duquesne over their last seven matchups.

Rhode Island came up short against Duquesne when the teams last played back in February, falling 85-71. Can Rhode Island avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rhode Island is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Duquesne and Rhode Island both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.