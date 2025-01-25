Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Charleston 15-5, Elon 14-6

What to Know

Charleston is 8-2 against Elon since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Schar Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Cougars were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Charleston's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with UNCW on Thursday. Charleston fell just short of UNCW by a score of 85-83. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Cougars in their matchups with the Seahawks: they've now lost three in a row.

Charleston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Derrin Boyd, who went 8 for 14 en route to 24 points, and CJ Fulton, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine assists. Boyd is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Elon, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with an 83-71 victory over Monmouth on Thursday.

Elon relied on the efforts of TJ Simpkins, who went 7 for 13 en route to 26 points plus two steals, and TK Simpkins, who scored 18 points. What's more, TK also posted a 50% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Charleston's loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-5. As for Elon, they pushed their record up to 14-6 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Charleston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like Elon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Charleston strolled past Elon when the teams last played back in January of 2024 by a score of 80-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Charleston since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Elon is a 3.5-point favorite against Charleston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Charleston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Elon.