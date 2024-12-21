Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: UNCG 6-5, Elon 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNCG is 6-1 against Elon since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The UNCG Spartans will head out to face off against the Elon Phoenix at 7:00 p.m. ET at Schar Center. The Spartans will be strutting in after a victory while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UNCG took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They put a hurting on Peace College to the tune of 86-37. The contest marked the Spartans' most dominant win of the season so far.

UNCG was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Elon unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a serious blow against ETSU, falling 84-58. Having soared to a lofty 114 points in the game before, the Phoenix's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Elon's loss came about despite a quality game from TJ Simpkins, who went 9 for 15 en route to 27 points.

UNCG pushed their record up to 6-5 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Elon, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 7-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: UNCG has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Elon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UNCG beat Elon 82-73 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCG since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UNCG has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Elon.