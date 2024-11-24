Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Campbell 3-3, Evansville 2-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Evansville Aces at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Center.

The experts figured Campbell would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Ohio State, and, well: they nailed that call. Campbell took a serious blow against Ohio State on Friday, falling 104-60. The Fighting Camels were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-27.

Campbell struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Evansville). They strolled past Green Bay with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 98-81. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Aces considering their 30-point performance the match before.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Evansville to victory, but perhaps none more so than Cam Haffner, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds. Haffner had some trouble finding his footing against Ohio State on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Tanner Cuff, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Campbell's loss dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Evansville, they moved to 2-4 with that victory, which also ended their three-game losing streak.

Campbell came up short against Evansville in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 72-66. Can Campbell avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Evansville won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.