Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Green Bay 2-3, Evansville 1-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Evansville will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Green Bay Phoenix at 8:00 p.m. ET at Ford Center. The Aces are limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

Evansville is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 149.5, but even that wound up being too high. They were dealt a punishing 80-30 loss at the hands of Ohio State on Tuesday. The matchup marked the Aces' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Evansville struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Ohio State posted 15.

Meanwhile, Green Bay posted their biggest win since December 21, 2023 on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by an 82-57 margin over SIUE.

Evansville's defeat dropped their record down to 1-4. As for Green Bay, their victory ended a five-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 2-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: Evansville has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Evansville beat Green Bay 72-62 when the teams last played back in December of 2019. Does Evansville have another victory up their sleeve, or will Green Bay turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Green Bay is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

The over/under is 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Evansville has won both of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last 6 years.