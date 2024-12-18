Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: CCSU 6-4, Fairfield 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The CCSU Blue Devils' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Fairfield Stags at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Blue Devils are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

CCSU is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Rhode Island just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 77-69 to the Rams.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Devin Haid, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Joe Ostrowsky, who earned 11 points plus seven rebounds and five assists.

CCSU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Fairfield scored the most points they've had all season last Sunday, but it wasn't enough. They took a 101-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of Mt St Mary's. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

CCSU's loss dropped their record down to 6-4. As for Fairfield, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-5.

Odds

CCSU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

