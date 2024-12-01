Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: FDU 3-5, Fairfield 3-4

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

What to Know

After two games on the road, Fairfield is heading back home. They will welcome the FDU Knights at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags will be strutting in after a win while the Knights will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Sunday, Fairfield slipped by Vermont 67-66.

Meanwhile, FDU entered their contest against Saint Peter's on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. FDU fell just short of Saint Peter's by a score of 78-76.

Even though they lost, FDU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Fairfield's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for FDU, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 3-5.

Fairfield took their win against FDU in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 92-69. In that matchup, Fairfield amassed a halftime lead of 56-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

Fairfield has won 2 out of their last 3 games against FDU.