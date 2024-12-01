Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: FDU 3-5, Fairfield 3-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Fairfield is heading back home. They will welcome the FDU Knights at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags will be strutting in after a win while the Knights will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Sunday, Fairfield slipped by Vermont 67-66.

Meanwhile, FDU entered their contest against Saint Peter's on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. FDU fell just short of Saint Peter's by a score of 78-76.

Even though they lost, FDU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Fairfield's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for FDU, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 3-5.

Fairfield took their win against FDU in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 92-69. In that matchup, Fairfield amassed a halftime lead of 56-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

Fairfield has won 2 out of their last 3 games against FDU.

  • Dec 21, 2023 - Fairfield 92 vs. FDU 69
  • Dec 15, 2021 - Fairfield 72 vs. FDU 54
  • Dec 22, 2020 - FDU 69 vs. Fairfield 65