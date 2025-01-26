Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Merrimack 10-9, Fairfield 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Merrimack Warriors and the Fairfield Stags are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags have the home-court advantage, but the Warriors are expected to win by 3.5 points.

Merrimack is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 120.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 48-37 victory over Saint Peter's on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Warriors.

Even though they won, Merrimack struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Fairfield ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They skirted past Manhattan 87-84. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Merrimack is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-9 record this season. As for Fairfield, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Merrimack hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Fairfield struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Merrimack was able to grind out a solid victory over Fairfield in their previous matchup on January 3rd, winning 67-54. The rematch might be a little tougher for Merrimack since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Merrimack is a 3.5-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Merrimack won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.