Halftime Report

Memphis is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 42-32 lead against FAU.

Memphis came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Memphis 10-3, FAU 7-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.00

What to Know

Memphis is preparing for their first American Athletic Conference matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the FAU Owls will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls have the home-court advantage, but the Tigers are expected to win by 3.5 points.

Last Saturday, Memphis wrapped up 2024 with an 87-70 victory over Ole Miss.

Colby Rogers was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Miss. State two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Moussa Cisse, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, FAU's good fortune finally ran out two weeks ago. They took a hard 86-69 fall against Michigan State.

Tre Carroll put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 10 for 15 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Baba Miller, who posted 12 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Memphis' win bumped their record up to 10-3. As for FAU, their loss dropped their record down to 7-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Memphis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Memphis came up short against FAU in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 92-84. Can Memphis avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a 3.5-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

FAU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Memphis.