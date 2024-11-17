Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Manhattan 2-1, FDU 1-3

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

After two games on the road, FDU is heading back home. They will welcome the Manhattan Jaspers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. The Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.5 points per game this season.

The experts figured FDU would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to Nebraska, and, well: they nailed that call. There's no need to mince words: FDU lost to Nebraska on Wednesday, and FDU lost bad. The score wound up at 86-60. The Knights were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-25.

The losing side was boosted by Terrence Brown, who scored 23 points in addition to eight rebounds and three steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (50%). Less helpful for FDU was Jo'El Emanuel's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Manhattan had just enough and edged Fordham out 78-76 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Jaspers.

Manhattan's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Will Sydnor, who went 9 for 14 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds. Sydnor had some trouble finding his footing against Maryland two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. Masiah Gilyard was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

FDU dropped their record down to 1-3 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Manhattan, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

FDU beat Manhattan 76-71 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Will FDU repeat their success, or does Manhattan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FDU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Manhattan.